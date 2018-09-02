Hailey Baldwin Excited About Justin Bieber Engagement While Ignoring the "Negativity"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 12:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hailey Baldwin is "beyond excited" about her engagement to Justin Bieber and is not letting the haters get her down.

The 24-year-old pop star proposed to the 21-year-old model during a trip to the Bahamas in July amid a whirlwind rekindled romance.

"I'm beyond excited," Baldwin told the Australian magazine Stellar in comments posted on Saturday, which mark her first interview remarks about the engagement.

News of Bieber's proposal had spurred some unfavorable reactions from many fans, namely Bieber's and his ex Selena Gomez's. When asked how the increased scrutiny and interest in her personal life over the past two months has affected her, Baldwin said, "I don't think it's affected me really. I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life."

She's not kidding; Just before she and Bieber got engaged, she turned off her Instagram comments. Some fans who rooted for Bieber and Gomez continue to leave nasty remarks on Baldwin's older posts.

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Romance Rewind

Baldwin had also expressed her excitement over the engagement on Twitter in July soon after Bieber's proposal, writing, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!"

She also jokingly responded to an Instagram fan who said that Bieber should grow a mustache for their wedding, saying, "Don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In her interview with Stellar, Baldwin revealed a hidden talent. Will she showcase it at the wedding?

"I think everyone knows about it now. It is opening beer bottles with my teeth," she said, laughing.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Justin Bieber , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, Chili Cook Off

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Other Celebs Attend 2018 Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Childish Gambino, Music Video, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott

Childish Gambino Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and Kanye West in Music Video

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Engaged to Randall Emmett

Katie Lee, Ryan Biegel

Katie Lee Is Married: Food Network Star Weds Ryan Biegel

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Wears a Neon Bikini as She and Stormi Bask in the Sun

Reality TV Rebounds, Camille Grammer, Kathryn Dennis, Snooki, The Situation, Lala Kent, Heidi and Spencer

The Art of the Reality TV Rebound

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Instagram, Anniversary

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Celebrate 4th Anniversary With Sweet Tributes to Each Other

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.