Liam Hemsworth Can't Stop Pranking Miley Cyrus: Watch His Best Pranks

When it comes to pranking Miley Cyrus, her fiancé Liam Hemsworth can't stop...and he won't stop. He's just being Liam!

Since they first started dating in 2010, the 28-year-old Australian actor has enjoyed catching the 25-year-old off-guard and scaring her for fun. In recent months, amid split rumors that were never confirmed, he has appeared to increase his pranks on Miley, as seen on Instagram.

"I just don't know why I haven't caught onto this but it's like, I don't know he's around every corner," the singer had said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May. "He's around a lot of corners."

On Friday, Liam posted a video of scaring Miley while waiting for her around a corner in a dark room, prompting her to hurl obscenities.

"Liam!" she shouts. "He is so f--king annoying!"