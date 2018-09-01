Mel B's Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Argues She's Not Fit to Maintain Custody

Mike Windle/Getty Images
by Alli Rosenbloom & Mike Vulpo | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 7:12 AM
Mike Windle/Getty Images
Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have come to a temporary agreement after facing off in court.
On Friday morning, the America's Got Talent judge faced new accusations from her ex-husband who questioned her ability to retain custody of her children.
According to court declarations obtained by TMZ, Stephen submitted a declaration from Russell Updegraff who claims to be responsible for watching two of Mel B's kids. He argued that they are at serious risk because of Mel B's drinking problem.
Stephen's hope was that he could obtain temporary custody of his kids in hopes that Mel B can go to rehab and get clean.
"Stephan and Russell have made a partnership to gang up on Mel, that's what's going on," a source close to Mel B shared with E! News. "Today they came to a temporary agreement, so to speak. Stephan doesn't have sole legal custody. He doesn't have sole physical custody. The judge is not changing any orders. Mel remains having full custody of Madison today. Mel has agreed to do the random drug testing."
A source close to Stephen added, "He just wants to protect the kids and make sure they're taken care of by somebody who is fit to take care of them. The docs filed today outline why Stephan believes she is not fit to care for the kids."
Mel B and Stephen's attorneys are not commenting. Both parties are due back in court Tuesday morning before Mel B appears on a live episode of America's Got Talent.
Today's court developments come after Mel B revealed her plan to seek further professional help after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
"You know, no, I'm not an alcoholic. No, I'm not a sex addict," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You know, I was with the same person for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That's all I can say about it. I'd like to say a lot more, but we're on this show—let's keep it P.C. But yeah, I address a lot of those issues [in the book] and I did kind of have to ease my pain...I do suffer a lot from PTSD."
As a result, the Spice Girls member has decided to enter a "proper therapy program" in the coming weeks.
"Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol—it is underneath all that," Mel B explained in a statement to The Sun. "I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No one knows myself better than I do, but I am dealing with it."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?