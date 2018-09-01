Inside Zendaya's Seamless Transition From Disney Channel Star to Hollywood It Girl

While Zendaya was a talented singer and dancer, she didn't want her character K.C., who was a brainy teen spy, to be able to carry a note or bust a move for a very specific reason.

"I wanted to make sure that she wasn't good at singing or acting or dancing. That she wasn't artistically inclined. I didn't want them to all of a sudden be like, 'Oh, yeah, and then she sings this episode!' No. She can't dance; she can't sing. She can't do that stuff. There are other things that a girl can be.

"I want her to be martial arts–trained. I want her to be able to do everything that a guy can do," she continued. "I want her to be just as smart as everybody else. I want her to be a brainiac."

Of her demands to the executives, she told Cosmopolitan magazine, "One thing that is really important to me is diversity on the channel. It's hard as a young person of a different ethnicity or background to look at the TV and not see anyone who looks like you. Representation is very important."