Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit Devastates Fans, But Most Understand

Emmy Rossum announced her exit from Shameless, the long-running Showtime comedy where she played Fiona Gallagher for eight, going on nine seasons, and naturally, fans were shocked. Like, really shocked.

There were tweets, reaction GIFs and everything you can think of from devastated fans from around the world.

However, there was also messages of support—and they didn't go unnoticed. Rossum favorited several tweets in response to her exit announcement.

"Yo @emmyrossum I understand you're a human being and an individual but leaving us like this, it hurts. Thank you for so much living your art throughout #shameless. Thank you so much," @_JustJoshinYall tweeted, which Rossum faved. She also acknowledged the below tweets.