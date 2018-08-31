Vanessa Sunshine Says She'd Change The Bachelorette Australia in an Important Way

Even before she was booted from The Bachelor Australia mansion, fans were cheering for Vanessa Sunshine to become the next Bachelorette.

"Look, I am open to any opportunities that come my way," she tells E! News after her August 30 elimination. "It's probably something people haven't seen before. I think I would be good. I'm pretty cutthroat and honest."

If she did become the next Bachelorette after Ali Oetjen, Vanessa has one request for her potential suitors.

"Maybe a bit more of an ethnically diverse spread," she says. "I like what I like, and I suppose in this hypothetical situation I would figure it out in the moment."