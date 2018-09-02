Competition Terms & Conditions: Vote to Win Your Way to the E! People's Choice Awards 2018

NBCUNIVERSAL INTERNATIONAL NETWORKS AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Vote to Win Your Way to the E! People's Choice Awards 2018

Competition Terms & Conditions

Entry into the Promotion

1. This Promotion (the "PROMOTION") is conducted by NBCUniversal International Networks Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 76 103 226 026), of Level 32, 580 George Street, Sydney 2000, Australia (the "PROMOTER")

2. The Promotion is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the Winner.

3 Information on how to enter forms part of the terms of entry. Entry into the Promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. If you submit an entry, or read the Terms and Conditions and thereafter take any steps howsoever with respect to submitting an entry, or otherwise participate in this Promotion, you are deemed to have accepted these Terms and Conditions.

4. The Promotion is only open to eligible entrants (the "ENTRANTS"), being individuals who are:

a) permanent residents of Australia; and

b) over the age of 21.

5. The Promotion is not open to:

a) employees of the Promoter or an employee of any related corporations or agencies of the Promotor or any other company associated with the Promoter and the Promotion; or

b) a spouse, de facto spouse, parent, child or sibling (whether natural or by adoption) of such an employee.

6. Entry to the Promotion commences at 17:00hrs (AEST) on Tuesday 4th September 2018 and closes at 23:59hrs (AEDT) on Friday 19th October 2018 (the "PROMOTION PERIOD").

7. Entries must be received by 23:59hrs (AEDT) on Friday 19th October 2018. The time of entry will in each case be the time an online entry is received. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any late, lost or misdirected entries. All times and dates are times and dates in Sydney, Australia time, which will be AEST and AEDT. All times are stated using the 24 hour clock. 00:00hrs is the start of a day and 24:00hrs is the end of a day.

8. To enter the Promotion and be eligible to win, Entrants must:

a) go to eonline.com/votetowin and click through to Promotion and register your details;

b) complete the 25 words or less competition question by telling us why you want to attend The E! People's Choice Awards 2018; and

c) complete all of the required data entry fields in the registration form.

d) finalise your entry by casting your vote at pca.eonline.com

9. Details collected include (but are not limited to) full name, date of birth, phone number and e-mail address. Mandatory details will be indicated on the entry form.

10. Each Entrant consents to the Promotor using the Entrant's name, likeness, image and voice (including video, film and recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this Promotion (including any outcome). To the extent permitted by law, Entrants unconditionally and irrevocably consent to any act or omission that would otherwise infringe any moral rights in their entry.

11. When submitting an entry, an Entrant must comply with all applicable laws and regulations and must not post, submit or transmit any video, information, image, text or other material of any kind whatsoever that violates or infringes upon the rights of any other person, including a person's intellectual property or privacy rights, or which is unlawful, offensive, threatening, abusive, defamatory, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, profane or indecent or that is sexual or pornographic in nature. Incomplete entries will be deemed invalid.

12. The cost of accessing the promotional website will be dependent on the entrant's individual internet service provider

13. The Promoter reserves the right to request each winner to provide proof of identity, proof of residency at the nominated Prize delivery address and/or proof of entry validity in order to claim a Prize. Proof of identification, residency and entry considered suitable for verification is at the discretion of the Promoter. In the event that a winner does not provide the information and sign additional documentation as set out above, that winner will forfeit their Prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.

14. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and to disqualify any entrant who tampers with the entry process, who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions of entry or who has, in the opinion of Promoter, engaged in conduct in entering the Promotion which is fraudulent, misleading, deceptive or generally damaging to the goodwill or reputation of the Promotion and/or Promoter.

Prizes

15. There will be one (1) prize to be won in this Promotion ("PRIZE"). The Prize winner ("WINNER") will receive:

- Round trip economy class air transportation for Winner and one (1) guest (who must be over the age of 21) ("Guest") from the Australian Capital City to the Winner's home address (as determined by Promoter in its sole discretion) to Los Angeles;

- Non-exclusive ground transportation to and from airport and hotel in Los Angeles

- Four (4) nights standard hotel accommodation (minimum 4 star) in Los Angeles, based on twin share (as determined by Promotor in its sole discretion).

- Two (2) tickets to The E! People's Choice Awards 2018 in Los Angeles.

16. The Total RRP value for the Prize is up to AUD$8,200.

17. The Prize must be taken from Friday 9th November to Tuesday 13th November to coincide with The E! People's Choice Awards 2018 in Los Angeles on Sunday 11th November 2018 or the Prize will be forfeited. The Prize is subject to booking and availability.

18. Unless expressly stated all other costs and expenses associated with taking the Prize become the responsibility of the Winner, and the Guest including, but not limited to: (a) costs associated with Visa applications; (b) costs associated with Passport applications; (c) additional taxes; (d) costs associated with inoculations; (e) additional transfers; (f) insurance; (g) additional spending money; (h) meals (not specified); (i) domestic airfares if required; (j) any extra sightseeing or activities; (k) any additional accommodation; and (l) all other incidental and ancillary costs, incurred by the Winner, and/or Guest, as a direct or indirect result of taking the Prize that are not otherwise stated as included in the Prize.

19. The Winner and Guest must both have a valid passport that is valid for the period during which they intend to take the Prize and up to six (6 months after their intended return to Australia.

20. The Winner and Guest must both be 21 years or older in order. The Promotor reserves there right to confirm the ages of both Winner and Guest and seek photographic evidence from both.

21. The Prize must be taken as stated and no compensation will be payable if the Winner is unable to use the Prize as stated. The Prize is not transferable to another person (unless agreed by the Promoter) or exchangeable for other goods and services and cannot be redeemed as cash.

22. The itinerary is to be determined by the Promoter in agreement with the Winner but in the event that agreement cannot be reached, the Promoter reserves the right to determine the itinerary.

23. A credit card imprint or cash deposit is required from the Winner and/or Guest at check-in to hotels for all incidental charges. It is the Winner's and Guests personal responsibility to ensure that they have valid documentation, including but not limited to valid passports, visas, and health requirements, which meet the requirements of immigration and other government authorities at every destination. Any fines, penalties, payments or expenditures incurred as a result of such documents not meeting the requirements of those authorities will be the sole responsibility of the Winner and Guest.

24. The Winner and Guest must depart from and return to the same departure point and travel together. Frequent flyer points will not form part of the Prize. Flight schedules and accommodation arrangements are subject to change without notice.

25. The Promoter makes no representation as to the safety conditions or any other conditions that may exist at any destination. International travel advice can be obtained from various sources, including government, local consular offices, and the website of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. As a condition of accepting the Prize, the Winner (and his/her Guest) must sign any legal documentation as and in the form required by the Promoter and/or prize suppliers in their absolute discretion, including but not limited to a legal release and indemnity form.

26. Prize is subject to the standard terms and conditions of individual prize and service providers.

27. The Prize is not transferable, non-endorsable, non-refundable or not redeemable for cash. The Prize or any element of the Prize cannot be exchanged for any other prize. The contents of the Prize will be at the Promoter's sole discretion. The Prize is subject to availability, and also to any terms and conditions of the entities supplying the elements of the Prize. It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the Winner must comply with any conditions of use of the Prize and the Prize supplier's requirements.

28. If the Prize is unavailable, for whatever reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Prize for a prize of equal or greater value. In the event of war, terrorism, state of emergency or disaster, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion or suspend or modify a Prize, subject to any written directions from a relevant regulatory authority.

29. By accepting the Prize, the Winner agrees to participate in and co-operate as required with all reasonable media editorial requests relating to the Prize, including but not limited to, being interviewed and photographed, filmed at no cost to the Promoter.

30. The Winner is advised that tax implications may arise from them winning the Prize and they should seek independent financial advice prior to accepting the Prize.

Awarding of Prizes

31. The Prize will be awarded to the person named in the winning entry.

32. The Winner will be selected from 09:00hrs (AEDT) on Monday 22nd October 2018.

33. The Promoter will notify the Winner via the email address provided to the Promotor as part of the Winner's entry ("WINNER NOTIFICATION"). The winner must respond and claim their Prize by emailing the Promoter at the email address provided to the Winner in the Winner Notification by 17.00hrs (AEDT) on Wednesday 24th October 2018.

34. A draw for the Prize, if unclaimed, may take place on Thursday 25th October 2018 at the same time and place as the original draw, subject to any directions from a regulatory authority. The Winner will be notified in writing within two (2) business days of the draw.

35. The Promoter's announcement of Winner is final and the Promoter will not enter into correspondence regarding the Promotion result.

36. It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the Winner must comply with all the conditions of use of the Prize and the Prize supplier's requirements.

GENERAL

37. All Entrants agree to provide the Promoter or the Promoter's authorised agent with proof of identity, residency, age and/or proof of entry validity if selected as a Winner or if reasonably requested by the Promoter or the Promoter's authorised agent. Proof of age, identification, residency and entry considered suitable for verification is at the sole discretion of the Promoter. In the event that a Winner cannot provide suitable proof, that Winner will forfeit their Prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.

38. No responsibility will be taken by the Promoter, the Promoter's agents for the Promotion for any changes in dates, times or cancellations or other arrangements that may prevent a Winner from winning their Prize.

39. The Promoter reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, to disqualify:

a) any entry which, in the opinion of the Promoter, includes any objectionable content, profanity or is potentially insulting, inflammatory or defamatory; or

b) any individual who tampers with the entry process, submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who has in the opinion of the Promoter, engaged in unlawful or improper conduct that is designed to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the Promotion or is generally damaging to the goodwill or reputation of the Promoter.

40. By accepting the Prize, the Winner agrees to participate in and co-operate as required with all reasonable media editorial requests relating to the Prize, including but not limited to, being interviewed and photographed, filmed at no cost to the Promoter.

41. In consideration for the Promoter awarding the Prize to the Winner, the Winner hereby permits the Winner's image and/or voice, as recorded, photographed or filmed during the Winner's acceptance of the Prize to appear in connection with any media or the advertising or marketing thereof, in any media whatsoever throughout the world and the Winner will not be entitled to any fee for such use.

42. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia ("Non-Excludable Guarantees"). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

43. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter's control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) if the People's Choice Awards 2018 is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (f) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (g) use of the prize / attendance at the prize event.

44. The Promoter collects entrants' personal information for the purpose of conducting and promoting this Promotion (including, but not limited to, determining and notifying winners), and for purposes of notifying entrants of any other products or services distributed by the Promoter and/or its related companies for marketing purposes. For purposes of public statements and advertisements the Promoter will only publish the winner's surname, initial and state (if required by local laws). Entrants are also advised that from time to time, the Promoter may disclose your personal information to third parties (including, but not limited to, third party Prize providers) for the purpose of administering Prizes or for other purposes contemplated in these Terms and Conditions. Please take a look at our privacy policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy, for further details regarding our collection and use of your personal information.

45. The Promotion and these Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws in force in New South Wales, Australia. Each Entrant hereby submit themselves to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of New South Wales, Australia for the resolution of any issue, dispute or matter arising under or in connection with the Promotion and these Terms and Conditions.