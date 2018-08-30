Benji Madden's Birthday Message to ''Best Friend'' Cameron Diaz Will Make You Swoon

Benji Madden said The Sweetest Thing about wife Cameron Diaz on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post to Instagram the Good Charlotte guitarist sung his praises about the Charlie's Angels star. "There's so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are," he began. "Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage."

Madden, who married Diaz on Jan. 5, 2015, said, "The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime."

"I'm so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only," the artist concluded.

Last year, Benji shared an equally heartfelt and romantic message on Cameron's 45th birthday, where he announced he is "the luckiest guy alive."