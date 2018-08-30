Kanye West Gets the Last Laugh in Small Sandals Debate

Kanye West is one funny guy.

After social media questioned his choice to wear sandals and socks to 2 Chainz's wedding, the artist explained it was the "Japanese way" of rocking the style named geta. In a diagram of the traditional shoe, it was explained, "The straps should be snug but not too tight between the two toes. Your heal [should] extend 1 [to] 2 [centimeters] off the back of the wooden sole."

And now the Yeezy designer is getting the last laugh by sharing a photo of himself wearing oversized flats. He joked, "are the slides big enough[?]"

Kanye's tweet comes after Caitlyn Jenner thanked him for sending her rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins some Yeezy apparel to model. In texts posted to Twitter, Jenner said, "Sophia loved the first set of looks your team left and went all yeezy for her travel outfit today!"

"We love your looks," Caitlyn gushed.