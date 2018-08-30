Meghan Markle Pulls Off Top-Secret Trip to Visit Best Friend

And away she goes!

Meghan Markle may be recognized around the world, but the Duchess of Sussex is still able to pull off trips in complete privacy.

According to ABC News, Prince Harry's leading lady recently flew commercial round-trip to hang out with her best friend.

"Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben Mulroney's home in Toronto," the news outlet shared this morning on Good Morning America. "They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica's children, who love their 'Auntie Meg.'"

In fact, the duo was able to venture out one evening where they met up with some of Meghan's old friends. And yes, this happened without any photos.