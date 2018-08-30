Michelle Branch Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 12:46 PM

Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Michelle Branch is a mom again.

The 35-year-old "Everywhere" singer revealed on Thursday that she had given birth to her and fiancé Patrick Carney's first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday.

"Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney," she wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of the newborn. "Born August 28th, 2018 At 11:48pm 8 lbs 13oz 20 inches."

This is the first child for Carney, the 38-year-old drummer of The Black Keys, and the second for Branch, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Owen, with ex-husband and fellow musician Teddy Landau.

Branch revealed her pregnancy in February. Two days before giving birth, she shared a baby bump selfie.

"Family photo," she wrote. "Hoping the full moon does it's magic #huge."

Branch and Carney got engaged at her 34th birthday party in 2017. They had discovered she was pregnant just as they were about to send out Save the Dates for their wedding, which was originally planned for May.

