Michelle Branch Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Michelle Branch is a mom again.

The 35-year-old "Everywhere" singer revealed on Thursday that she had given birth to her and fiancé Patrick Carney's first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday.

"Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney," she wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of the newborn. "Born August 28th, 2018 At 11:48pm 8 lbs 13oz 20 inches."

This is the first child for Carney, the 38-year-old drummer of The Black Keys, and the second for Branch, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Owen, with ex-husband and fellow musician Teddy Landau.

Branch revealed her pregnancy in February. Two days before giving birth, she shared a baby bump selfie.

"Family photo," she wrote. "Hoping the full moon does it's magic #huge."