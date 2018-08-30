Noah Centineo Recalls Meeting Lana Condor—and How She Rejected Him

Ouch, the rejection!

Noah Centineo, 22, and Lana Condor, 21, showcase incredible romantic chemistry in the Netflix rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before. In real life, when they first met, it was quite the opposite.

"When we first met in the audition room before any of us had booked it, we were sitting waiting in like the lobby and I saw her and I was like, 'Hey do you want to run lines?' And she was like, 'No.' I was like, 'Oh, that's cool, fine, I'll just die here,'" Centineo recalled on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday.

"I didn't even remember asking her that. She had actually told that story months later in the press," he said.

The actor said that a couple of months later, the two ended up at a chemistry read for their parts of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey.

"Then we just read together and it was...[perfect]," he said.