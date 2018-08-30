Hilary Duff's Son Had the Sweetest Reaction to Her "I Suck" Parenting Moment

Hilary Duff's son gave her the sweetest compliment at the exact time she needed it most.

The 30-year-old Younger star, who is currently expecting her second child, is opening up about life as a parent, proving that even celebrities have their "I suck" moments. In a new interview with InStyle, Hilary shares a story about a moment in particular with her 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie.

"He's really a sweet, sensitive boy," Hilary shares. "I'll tell you something, this happened last year. When I'm filming Younger I'm [in NYC] for four months, and I try to make it home almost every weekend to see him because when he's in school, he can't miss."

"So I happened to be home on a Friday or Monday or something like that, and I was just scrambling," the actress continues. "It was just one of those mornings where everything that could have gone wrong, was wrong, and we were running late. I was burning the toast over and over again, and I think I had literally been through three pieces of toast. He was finishing his homework, and it was just crazy, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I just suck right now.' And I said it out loud."

So how did Luca react?

"He said, 'You don't suck, you're the best mommy. You're doing the best you can do. And I really like burnt toast,'" Hilary recalls. "I was like, 'You are the sweetest child. I can't even deal with you, thank you so much. I don't know what I did to deserve you.'"

"He can just be really sweet in that way," Hilary says. "He knows that I would never let him say something like that about himself. It was actually out of character for me to say it about myself where he could hear me, but I was pulling my hair out. But he said, 'You don't suck, you're doing the best you can do.' So sweet."

Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a baby girl in the near future, so how does Luca feel about getting a sibling?

"I think he's excited. It's been him and I for six years, so it was a big conversation to have," she tells InStyle. "I was also shooting in New York at the time, so I waited a little bit to tell him until I could be home with him. But I think he's going to be a great big brother. He's such a sweet kid and has such a gentle soul, so I know he's going to be great with her."

Earlier this month, Hilary took to Instagram to ask her baby girl to "hurry it up" as her due date approaches.

