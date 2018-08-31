Inside Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Entirely Unexpected Love Story

Jenny McCarthy wasn't sure a great love was in the cards for her.

"Especially being a single mom, in the past it was one of my biggest fears," not finding the right person, "and I didn't know if it was going to be out there for me," she shared with E! News last week before (almost) the whole cast of Jersey Shore visited her SiriusXM radio show. (Ronnie, you were missed.)

And Donnie Wahlberg, a divorced dad of two sons, wasn't looking for anything special—but then McCarthy walked into his life in 2013. Or, more accurately, he walked into hers as a guest on the VH1 talk show she had at the time.

Today they're celebrating four years of marriage, and five years of togetherness.

"Donnie said to me said, he's like, 'You know, we've been together 5 years'—I'm like, 'What?' This morning he said it to me," McCarthy told us. "And [he says], 'It still feels so brand new, doesn't it?' I said, 'Yeah, it really does.'"

That's what happens when two people just can't get enough of each other.