Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Go Casual for a Dinner Date

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were all smiles and almost twinning again on a casual date in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star and the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who first sparked romance rumors in June, had dinner at the R+D Kitchen restaurant in Santa Monica. Both wore black; Chris wore a plain T-shirt and matching shorts, while Katherine sported a sweatshirt that read "Spiritual gangsta" and black leggings.

Chris drove him and Katherine in his pickup truck, a source told E! News, adding that the two were seen laughing and holding hands and stayed for a couple of hours in the restaurant, one of her dad's favorite eateries.