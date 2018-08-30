Prince Harry Sings at Hamilton and Steals the Show

Prince Harry just made his musical debut!

After watching Wednesday night's performance of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, the Duke of Sussex took the stage and belted out a few notes from "You'll Be Back"—a fan favorite sung by the character King George III in the play.

Harry kept his performance very brief and only sang the first two words, "You say." Still, the quick serenade stole the show and the audience burst into both laughter and applause.

The show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Harry onstage with the rest of the cast and seemed particularly enthused by his performance.

"He did try, but I said no," Harry said, hinting that this would be the end of his Broadway career.

Before the show, Miranda told reporters it would be "fun and surreal" to see Harry's reaction to the impersonator of his sixth great-grandfather.

"You don't often get a direct descendent," Miranda said at one point.

However, Harry suggested he and his wife Meghan Markle were just excited to see the show.

"Honestly, this is a huge deal to us and it's going to be a fun night," Harry told Miranda. He then laughed and added, "I'm sorry you've got to watch it again."