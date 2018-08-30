The Cruel Insult You Didn't Hear on The Bachelor Australia

Is this the nastiest season of The Bachelor Australia ever?

Speaking to E! News after her August 29 elimination, Blair Thomas revealed there were even meaner moments between constants that didn't make it to air.

"I don't even know if I can rank them," she says. "Maybe when Romy called Cayla the girl from The Ring?"

The PE teacher also claims Romy stole one of the moves she had planned to try on Nick Cummins.

"I told Romy I was going to give Nick a flower and show him something from the kids at school, then she turned around and did my idea after I told her about it," the 27-year-old says. "That obviously ticked me off and made me very annoyed and was the tipping point of when I started to get annoyed at Romy."