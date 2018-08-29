All the Bachelor and Married At First Sight Australia Couples Who Broke Up This Week

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 6:20 PM
It's been a tough week for reality TV romance. No fewer than three couples from Bachelor in Paradise Australia and Married At First Sight Australia split in the past few days—not to mention Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane's contentious breakup earlier this winter.
Here's everything you need to know about the newly minted exes:
TROY DELMEGE AND CARLY BOWYER
Married At First Sight season 5 stars Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer—who broke up with their original "spouses" and revealed their own romance at the show's reunion dinner party—announced their breakup on August 29.
"This is a very painful situation," Troy posted. "We've had an incredible 9 months together and it hurts to walk away."
Added Carly, "We wanted this more than anything and have fought for each other to the end so it's heartbreaking that we've had to make the incredibly difficult decision that our lives no longer align and we are unable to make this work."
Troy relocated from Sydney to be with Carly in Melbourne after filming wrapped. And on August 6, just weeks before the breakup announcement, he shared a birthday tribute to Carly on Instagram.
"Happy Birthday to the love of my life @carlybowyer ❤," he posted. "So proud of you ... you inspire me to be a better person every day ... can't wait to live out our dreams together."
MEGAN MARX AND JAKE ELLIS
Eight months after the first season of Bachelor in Paradise aired, Megan Marx and Jake Ellis revealed their split on Instagram August 28. They were the last BiP Australia couple standing.
"Megan and I are sadly taking a break from our relationship together and words will never express the heartbreak I'm feeling right now," Jake posted. "The only thing I can hope for is that one day soon we will rekindle our special love and come back together stronger than ever before - but unfortunately that time is just not right now. I will always hold that hope."
The duo got off to a rocky start in Paradise, with Jake caught in a love triangle with co-star Florence Moerenhout. Jake and Megan ultimately leaving the show early because they weren't ready to commit.
"The rest, in private, far exceeded the fun/romance of the show as we grew to love and respect each other, and also tease the s--t out of each other as best friends," wrote Megan. "We'll be keeping everything else to ourselves—sending love to everyone who has supported us."
KEIRA MAGUIRE AND JARROD WOODGATE
On August 26, Keira Maguire announced she and her Bachelor in Paradise love Jarrod Woodgate were over.
"It is with a very sad heart but I have to let you all know that Jarrod & I have split up," she posted. "I'm sorry if anyone is disappointed or I have let anyone down. Please respect our privacy as this is a very hard time for me."
Keira moved from Sydney to Melbourne to live with Jarrod, and he reportedly told Daily Mail Australia that post-split she's still living in his Brighton home while he's staying with friends.
In an interview with Who published August 30, Keira claimed that Jarrod had dumped her over her non-traditional career.
"Jarrod didn't like the fact I didn't have a full-time job," she told the outlet. "He would make me feel bad about my lifestyle, because my job was doing endorsements and he's about working hard in a nine-to-five job. I used to work in the corporate world, but he didn't know me then, so he didn't see that and it made me feel really down."
They've both unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Fight Is Out of Control on The Real Housewives of New York Reunion
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?