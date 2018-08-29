All the Bachelor and Married At First Sight Australia Couples Who Broke Up This Week

MEGAN MARX AND JAKE ELLIS

Eight months after the first season of Bachelor in Paradise aired, Megan Marx and Jake Ellis revealed their split on Instagram August 28. They were the last BiP Australia couple standing.

"Megan and I are sadly taking a break from our relationship together and words will never express the heartbreak I'm feeling right now," Jake posted. "The only thing I can hope for is that one day soon we will rekindle our special love and come back together stronger than ever before - but unfortunately that time is just not right now. I will always hold that hope."

The duo got off to a rocky start in Paradise, with Jake caught in a love triangle with co-star Florence Moerenhout. Jake and Megan ultimately leaving the show early because they weren't ready to commit.

"The rest, in private, far exceeded the fun/romance of the show as we grew to love and respect each other, and also tease the s--t out of each other as best friends," wrote Megan. "We'll be keeping everything else to ourselves—sending love to everyone who has supported us."