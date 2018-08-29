All the Bachelor and Married At First Sight Australia Couples Who Broke Up This Week

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 6:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's been a tough week for reality TV romance. No fewer than three couples from Bachelor in Paradise Australia and Married At First Sight Australia split in the past few days—not to mention Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane's contentious breakup earlier this winter.

Here's everything you need to know about the newly minted exes:

Troy Delmege, Carly Bowyer

Instagram

TROY DELMEGE AND CARLY BOWYER
Married At First Sight season 5 stars Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer—who broke up with their original "spouses" and revealed their own romance at the show's reunion dinner party—announced their breakup on August 29.

"This is a very painful situation," Troy posted. "We've had an incredible 9 months together and it hurts to walk away."

Added Carly, "We wanted this more than anything and have fought for each other to the end so it's heartbreaking that we've had to make the incredibly difficult decision that our lives no longer align and we are unable to make this work."

Read

Dean Wells Says God Told Him To Stay With Tracey Jewel on Married At First Sight

Troy relocated from Sydney to be with Carly in Melbourne after filming wrapped. And on August 6, just weeks before the breakup announcement, he shared a birthday tribute to Carly on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life @carlybowyer ❤," he posted. "So proud of you ... you inspire me to be a better person every day ... can't wait to live out our dreams together."

Megan Marx, Jake Ellis

Instagram

MEGAN MARX AND JAKE ELLIS
Eight months after the first season of Bachelor in Paradise aired, Megan Marx and Jake Ellis revealed their split on Instagram August 28. They were the last BiP Australia couple standing.

"Megan and I are sadly taking a break from our relationship together and words will never express the heartbreak I'm feeling right now," Jake posted. "The only thing I can hope for is that one day soon we will rekindle our special love and come back together stronger than ever before - but unfortunately that time is just not right now. I will always hold that hope." 

The duo got off to a rocky start in Paradise, with Jake caught in a love triangle with co-star Florence Moerenhout. Jake and Megan ultimately leaving the show early because they weren't ready to commit.

"The rest, in private, far exceeded the fun/romance of the show as we grew to love and respect each other, and also tease the s--t out of each other as best friends," wrote Megan. "We'll be keeping everything else to ourselves—sending love to everyone who has supported us."

Keira Maguire, Jarrod Woodgate

Instagram

KEIRA MAGUIRE AND JARROD WOODGATE
On August 26, Keira Maguire announced she and her Bachelor in Paradise love Jarrod Woodgate were over.

"It is with a very sad heart but I have to let you all know that Jarrod & I have split up," she posted. "I'm sorry if anyone is disappointed or I have let anyone down. Please respect our privacy as this is a very hard time for me."

Keira moved from Sydney to Melbourne to live with Jarrod, and he reportedly told Daily Mail Australia that post-split she's still living in his Brighton home while he's staying with friends.

In an interview with Who published August 30, Keira claimed that Jarrod had dumped her over her non-traditional career.

"Jarrod didn't like the fact I didn't have a full-time job," she told the outlet. "He would make me feel bad about my lifestyle, because my job was doing endorsements and he's about working hard in a nine-to-five job. I used to work in the corporate world, but he didn't know me then, so he didn't see that and it made me feel really down."

 

They've both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Read

Bachelor Winter Games Couple Lily McManus and Courtney Dober Break Up

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor Australia , Australia , Married At First Sight Australia , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lawrence's Nude Photo Hacker Sentenced to Prison

Americas Got Talent Judges, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks

How Mel B's America's Got Talent Family Is Supporting Her Through PTSD Battle

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Fight Is Out of Control on The Real Housewives of New York Reunion

Daryl Hannah, Neil Young

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Are Married

Why "The Big Bang Theory" and More Hit Shows Are Ending

ESC: Lady Gaga

6 Times Lady Gaga Wore a Crazy-Amazing Outfit During Summer '18

Michael Jackson's Family Celebrates His 60th Birthday

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.