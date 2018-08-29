Daryl Hannah and Neil Young are married.

According to multiple outlets, the actress and the singer tied the knot in front of their loved ones on Saturday. The two reportedly said "I do" during a ceremony in Atascadero, Calif., which followed an earlier ceremony aboard Young's yacht in the San Juan Islands in Washington.

Fans had a feeling the duo had wed after several people congratulated the couple on Twitter. Hannah also shared a cryptic post on Instagram that featured an owl and the caption "someone's watching over us.... love & only love."

Neither Young nor Hannah have confirmed their marital status.

The "Heart of Gold" singer and Splash star sparked romance rumors in 2014 after they were spotted going for a romantic stroll in in Westlake, Calif. Since then, the two have not only been romantic partners, but also collaborators. Earlier this year, the couple released Paradox, which Hannah directed and Young starred in. Young gushed about Hannah during the film's premiere at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Tex.