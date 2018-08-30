Best Labor Day Sales of 2018

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 6:00 AM
If you ask us, Labor Day sales are coming right at the exact-perfect time.
As you know, summer is coming to an end and as we're sadly starting to put our bikinis and denim cutoffs away, we're realizing something else. Fall's here and we've got nothing to wear. OK, fine that's a bit of an exaggeration, but, at the very least, our cold weather wardrobe could use a refresh. And with killer sales like these, trust us when we tell you it's going to be a financially pain-free process.
Go on, scroll the list and find out for yourself!
2(X)IST
Get 25% off site-wide from Aug.27-Sept. 6.
Alternative Apparel
From Aug. 31-Sept. 3 get 30% off sitewide (excluding last chance) with the code LABOR30.
ASOS
Get 20% off everything on Labor Day.
Athleta
From Aug. 26-27 get free 2-3 day shipping on $75 and Get it by Labor Day! Use the code FREESHIP. Restrictions apply.
Ban.do
This weekend get 25% off planners and an extra 15% off sale items.
BCBGMAXAZRIA
From Aug. 28-Sept. 3 take an extra 40% off sale, including clearance items.
BCBGeneration
From Aug. 24–Sept. 3 shop the Labor Day sales event and get an extra 50% off sale, including clearance items.
Catherines
From Aug. 30-Sept. 3 take 40% off store wide (exclusions apply, see Catherines or Catherines.com for details). Doorbusters: Aug. 31 (starting at 5 PM local time) thru Sept. 1 gets seven cotton panties for $35.
Charles & Colvard
Get 15% off sitewide from Aug. 29-Sept. 3.
Coalition LA & Motion by Coalition
Coalition LA (outerwear & apparel) & Motion by Coalition activewear will offer 25% off side-wide from 8/31 through 9/3/18 at 11:59pm. Just use the code LABORDAY25.
Commando
From Aug. 30th-Sept. 3 shop the end-of-season Sale and enjoy an additional 50% off all Commando sale items.
DC Shoes
From Aug. 27-Sept. 3 get an extra 30% off on-sale styles.
Dress Up
From Aug. 3-Sept. 3, get 25% off all products (online & in-store). No code needed!
Dormify
From Aug. 31-Sept. 3 get 20% off your order with the code SEEYASUMMER.
Endless Summer
From Aug. 30- Sept. 4, get up to 70% off sale items only (excludes new arrivals).
FAE
Get up to 70% off Sept. 3-5.
Frankies Bikinis
From Aug. 31-Sept. 27 take up to 70% off select styles.
Forever21
Get an extra 50% off sale items in-store & online from Aug. 28-Sept. 4.
Glamrocks
From Sept. 1-3 get 20% off website (some exclusions ) with the code Glam20.
Hat Attack
On Sept. 3 and 4, get 15% off summer styles, excluding Panama styles. No code needed!
Haute Rogue
Haute Rogue will offer 40% off side-wide with free shipping & returns from Aug. 24-Sept. 7. Just use the code summer.
Hemsmith
Through Sept. 3 get 15% off your entire order when you use the code LABORYAY.
Henri Bendel
From Aug. 30-Sept. 3 get an additional 10% off all sale styles. No code needed!
HUSH
Get up to 50% off select beauty products including Dr. Jart, Covergirl, Ardell, Innisfree, Milani, NYX, Physicians Formula, Rimmel London, Almay, Aveeno, CosRX, L'Oreal, Maybelline, Neutrogena, Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics, Revlon, TonyMoly, Wet n' Wild, Huxley, and more.
James Perse
Aug. 22-26 get free shipping on all orders with the code WEEKEND18.
Jemma Sands
Jemma Sands will offer 25% off site-wide from Aug. 30-Sept. 4. Just use the code BACKTOSCHOOL18.
Jen Hansen
From Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at midnight spend $250 and get 20% off; spend $500 and get 25% off; spend $1,000+ and get 30% off. No code needed!
Kkwfragrance.com
From Aug. 30 at 12pm PST-Sept. 3 at 11:59 PST get 25% off Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and KKW Body (excludes Kimoji Perfume). Discount applied on site, no promo code needed.
Kkwbeauty.com
From Aug. 31 at 12pm PST until Sept. 1 at 11:59pm PST get 25% off sitewide (excluding Ultralight Beams) discount applied on site, no promo code needed.
KNIGHT CO.
From Sept 1-3 get 25% off site-wide with the code LD25.
Koh Gen Do Cosmetics
From Aug. 29 –Sept. 3 Get 25% off sitewide with code LABOR25.
KORAL
Get up to 65% off select styles from Aug. 30-Sept. 3.
Kyliecosmetics.com
Buy one get one free on Lip Kits starting Sept.1 at 12pm PST and ending Sept.3 at Midnight PST.
Lane Bryant
From Aug. 30-Sept. 3 get 40% off clothing, accessories, sleep and swim. If you buy one cacique bra, get one 50% off. Doorbusters: Aug. 30, cacique cotton bras are $19.50; Aug. 31 (starting at 5PM local time, through Saturday), buy 3, Get 3 FREE cacique panties; Sept. 1 jeans are $45; Sept. 2 buy one tee, get one free. *Exclusions do apply
Lovesac
This weekend get 30% off plus 48 months financing.
Lulu and Georgia
From Aug. 28-Sept. 4 take 15% OFF, $300+; 20% OFF, $600+; 25% off, $900+ with the code LONGWKND.
Macy's
From Aug. 29-Sept. 3 get an extra 20% off Macy's Labor Day Sale with the code WKND + Free Shipping at $49.
Manduka
From Aug. 28-Sept. 3rd shop the end-of-season sale and get up to 65% off on a curated collection of hard goods and apparel.
MILLY
From Aug. 29-Sept. 3 get 30% off sale and final sale items with the code LDAY18.
Miranda Frye
From Sept. 1-3 get 40% off the entire sale page (all sales final) when you use the code MFLABORDAY.
Modern Vice
From Aug. 28-Sept. 4 get 50% off site wide plus an additional 10% off the "Available Now" section. Use the code LaborDay50 and discount will be applied at checkout.
Noli Yoga
Get 25% off sitewide from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 with the code LABORDAY.
Of a Kind
Starting on Aug. 16, get 30% off on spring and summer apparel.
PacSun
On Aug. 31 shop the women's flash sale and get 50% off select fall favorites.
Paradised
From Aug. 31-Sept. 4 get 35% off sitewide & free shipping within continental USA. No code needed!
Parker Smith
From Aug. 29-Sept. 5, get 20% off sitewide (including sale) with the code LABORDAY20.
Pax Philomena
From Sept 1-3, get 20% off site-wide when you use the code LABORDAY.
RAEN
From Aug. 29-Sept. 3 get a free jelly tote beach bag with any $150 purchase (only be live while supplies last). Customers will also be able to use a 20% off promo code if they sign up for the newsletter.
Rebecca Minkoff
Aug. 29-Sept. 3 get up to 50% off.
Rebecca Taylor
Aug. 29-Sept. 30 take an extra 40% off sale styles with the code SUNSET.
River Island
From Aug. 31-Sept. 3 get 20% off sale items.
Sanctuary
Take 30% off full-price items when you use the code LD17 at checkout.
Saylor
Sale starts Aug. 31 and while supplies last enjoy an up to 40% markdown on Summer ‘18 collections and an up to 60% markdown on Spring '18 styles. All sales are final.
Skor Shoes
From Aug. 29-Sept. 3, get 25% off sitewide with the code LABORDAY.
The Mighty Company
From Aug. 31-Sept. 3 get an extra 20% off sale items with the code PERKS20.
Urban Outfitters
From Aug. 31-Sept. 3 get 30% to 40% off sale items.
WET Swimwear
WET Swimwear will offer 30% off site-wide with free shipping from Aug. 31-Sept 1. Just use the code WETLABORDAY.
