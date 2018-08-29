Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Daughter Layne: See Her Sweetest Family Photos

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 2:25 PM
Chelsea Houska is having an extra special 27th birthday.
The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her third child earlier today, a baby girl named Layne. The baby's arrival was announced by Chelsea's husband, Cole DeBoer, on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!" Cole wrote alongside a photo of Layne. "Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!"
This new photo is just the latest in the number of adorable family photos that Chelsea and Cole have shared over the years.
From matching T-shirts to trips to Disneyland, the couple's fam pics are just too cute! Want to see more? Take a look at the their sweetest family pictures below!
World, meet baby Layne! The reality TV star gives birth to baby No. 3 on Aug. 29, which just so happens to be her 27th birthday.
Chelsea hosts a fun-filled 1st birthday celebration for her "wild one."
The Houska-DeBoer squad wear matching outfits while on a trip to Disneyland.
Article continues below
Newlyweds alert! Chelsea and Cole celebrate their marriage with an official reception held one year after initially tying the knot in October 2016.
The adorable squad coordinates their red, white and blue ensembles during a day at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida.
Every parent deserves a night off every now and then, so why not attend the Garth Brooks concert with your S.O.?!
Article continues below
Baby Watson and little Aubree are the cutest brother-sister pair, and their 'rents aren't half bad either!
"Married 1 year tomorrow!" Chelsea captioned this sweet selfie. "I am so grateful that God chose me to be your wife."
The lovebirds strike a pose in matching sunglasses as they take in the sunshine.
Article continues below
Chelsea and Cole's fam show off their patriotic sides while celebrating the Fourth of July.
Mr. and Mrs. Cole DeBoer share a kiss during their first wedding ceremony as daughter Aubree watches on.
Oh, the joys of parenthood!
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?