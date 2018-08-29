The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights, From Feuding Sisters to Hair-Pulling and Everything in Between

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 1:04 PM
A lot can happen at a Real Housewives reunion. Think about it: These women spent months filming together, then several more months watching their adventures complete with commentary from their friends, enemies and frenemies, and then they're all forced to sit next to each other on a couch to rehash a season's worth of drama while wearing gaudy gowns.
Tensions run higher than the hair at these things, so it's no wonder reunions across The Real Housewives franchise produce some of the biggest, most dramatic fights. During The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion, Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill reopened past wounds to rehash their season-long falling out and it doesn't look like they'll come out on the other side as friends once again. Sometimes it happens, but usually these reality stars need some time to move on.
Ahead of The Real Housewives of New York City's continuing reunion, take a walk down memory lane and experience some of the biggest fights to ever happen while the Bravolebrities sat with Andy Cohen on the couches. Click through in the gallery above.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
