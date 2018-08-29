Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Moms Are Dancing BFFs

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 12:40 PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's mothers bonded wonderfully during their engagement party in India.

The 25-year-old pop star's mom Denise Jonas posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday a video of Madhu Chopra teaching her to dance at the bash, which took place almost two weeks ago.

"Thank you @madhumalati for being patient with my lack of dance skills!" she wrote. "I miss you. #engagementparty."

E! News had learned about Priyanka and Nick's engagement in July. The 36-year-old Quantico actress and her beau confirmed it a month later on Instagram via photos of their traditional Indian Roka ceremony, which took place a few hours before their engagement party.

Photos

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Romance Rewind

Nick, Priyanka and their families posted a slew of pics from the festivities.

"What an amazing day of celebration for @nickjonas and @priyankachopra engagement and Indian culture," wrote the singer's dad and Denise's husband, Kevin Jonas Sr.

"New reason and season for 'Joy,'" Priyanka's mom wrote, alongside a photo of the two.

Nick and Priyanka had in June traveled to India just the two of them and vacationed with her mom and other family members.

"Nick is calm and mature. He's a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him," Priyanka's mom later told After Hrs via DNA India. "He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!"

She added, "I always trust Priyanka's judgment; she's not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good."

