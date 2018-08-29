101-Year-Old Kirk Douglas Smiles at Great-Granddaughter in Adorable New Photo

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kirk Douglas

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

A picture of Kirk Douglas is capturing fans' hearts.

The 101-year-old actor was recently photographed enjoying some quality time with his 8-month-old great-granddaughter, Lua Izzy. The black and white picture showed the little one looking up to her great-grandfather while he sat in a chair and stared lovingly back down at her.

Kirk's grandson Cameron Douglas—son of Michael Douglas—posted the sweet shot to Instagram on Tuesday and captioned it with a single word: "LOVE."

This wasn't the first time Cameron shared a photo of the adorable duo. He also posted a picture of the Spartacus star holding the baby girl back in January.

"Words cannot express," he wrote besides the generational photo along with the hashtags #Powerful and #Bloodline.

Read

101-Year-Old Kirk Douglas Receives Standing Ovation While Presenting a Golden Globe

Even Catherine Zeta Jones couldn't resist the cuteness overload.

"Too precious for words," she wrote at the time.

However, a bloodline isn't all Kirk and his great-granddaughter share. The little one also shares his name. Kirk was born Issur Danielovitch and went by Izzy.

Cameron and his girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed their daughter in December 2017.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Family , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Black Lightning Season 2 Key Art

Black Lightning's Season 2 Poster Is Super Cool

Janet Jackson

Watch Janet Jackson Pay Tribute to Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" Video

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Responds to a Meme of Her "Thinking About Dick"

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Hits the Red Carpet After Ben Affleck's Rehab Return

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Final 4 Now

Stephanie Pratt, Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt Start Filming The Hills: New Beginnings: See the First Photos

Ryan Gosling, Venice Film Festival

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and More Stars Attend the 2018 Venice Film Festival

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.