Jennifer Garner Hits the Red Carpet After Ben Affleck's Rehab Return

Phillip Faraone/WireImage
It was Jennifer Garner's night.
The movie star hit the red—er—gray carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in honor of her newest movie, Peppermint. The leading star stepped out with a smile in a black asymmetrical dress featuring a glamorous cape. Looking like a Hollywood superhero, perhaps Garner was channeling her newest character, Riley North, a fierce vigilante looking to avenge the deaths of her husband and daughter.
After posing with her co-stars on the carpet, the mom of three screened the film with the rest of the premiere attendees before heading to the after-party. There, Garner hung out and chatted with people who worked on the project as guests celebrated the film and sipped on Casamigos Tequila cocktails.
"Jen was clearly in a great mood," a source described to E! News. The actress "was very busy giving everybody hugs who approached her. She seemed to have genuine excitement and friendships with people she talked to."