Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt Start Filming The Hills: New Beginnings: See the First Photos

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 8:44 AM

Stephanie Pratt, Audrina Patridge

Max Lopes- Vasquez / BACKGRID

They're back!

Production has officially started on the upcoming MTV reboot series, The Hills: New Beginnings. Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt were spotted filming a scene for the revival in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Cameras snapped the co-stars, donning high-waisted jeans and heels, as they shared an embrace on the street.

These photos come just over a week after some of the cast reunited at the 2018 MTV VMAs, where the reboot announcement was made. Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag were among the Hills stars in attendance at the award show on Aug. 20, and the couple is set to appear on the revival series.

Read

Whitney Port Is Joining The Hills Reboot as Brody Jenner Is ''Negotiating'' His Return

Stephanie Pratt, Audrina Patridge

Max Lopes- Vasquez / BACKGRID

The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Another Hills alum set to return for the reboot? Whitney Port! The fashion designer announced the exciting news on Instagram last week. And while we won't be seeing Lauren Conrad on the series, Brody Jenner is reportedly negotiating his return.

"MTV wants Brody. Without Lauren Conrad especially, the show needs Brody. He was the male lead of the show," a source shared with E! News. "Brody is potentially interested and is currently in discussions with MTV."

As for why Conrad won't be appearing on the series, she's focusing on raising her son, William James Tell, and managing her many business ventures.

"Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about," a source told E! News. "She is the head designer of her Kohl's line and has worked with them for 10 years, causing her to fly cross-country several times a month for her work."

The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to premiere in 2019. You can watch a teaser for the series above!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

