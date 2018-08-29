Lili Reinhart Embraces Being an "Imperfect," "Powerful" Role Model

Reinhart ended her speech by encouraging people to be compassionate. "Being proud of who we are is a power that not all of us possess, but we should all be conscious of the power we have to change someone else's world, simply by being open about our own faults and creating a caring environment for those willing to share their own experiences," she said. "Thank you."

Variety also published a Q&A with Reinhart, in which she shared additional insights into why she's been so candid about her life. "I think social media is good in the sense that it's created a big platform for a lot of artists who might not have had an opportunity to be seen," she said, "and it's given us a chance as actors to differentiate ourselves from the characters we play." When she began doing conventions for Riverdale, "I was able to meet people face-to-face and have them tell me, 'I didn't know how to talk to my parents about [mental health], and then I heard you speak about it and was motivated to get help.' At first, people saying things like that didn't really register. It was just like, 'Oh, that's a nice thing to say.' But then it kind of stops you in your tracks to think that something you did has actually influenced someone's life."

Depression "can affect anyone of any gender, any race, any age, no matter how much money you make or how famous you are," she realized. "It's just something you were born with, and you can get past it. It doesn't have to define you, or make you [feel like] any less of a person."

Before she found fame, Reinhart recalled looking up to Demi Lovato. "I remember her as being the first person [I heard] talk about depression and growing up with an eating disorder. I personally have not had an eating disorder, but her openness and honesty about her mental health was really cool to me," the actress said. "I was like, 'Oh, that's how I feel! She's famous and beautiful and has money, and it's strange to think that she could still feel that way, too.'"