Sarah Hyland Dishes on Moving in With Wells Adams

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 6:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

It's been just a few weeks since Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams moved in together, and it looks like the two are stronger than ever.

"I think it's brought us closer," the Modern Family star said while attending Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in West Hollywood on Tuesday. "I don't think it's been long enough to discover pet peeves in each other." 

In fact, the actress admitted she's even learned a thing or two about her Bachelor in Paradise bartender beau.

"He's more anal and cleaner than I am," she said. "So, it's great for me."

Adams announced he was relocating to Los Angeles last month during an episode of his podcast Your Favorite Thing. While the reality star said he wasn't concerned about living together, he admitted he was a little worried about how well his dog Carl and her dog Boo would get along. However, Hyland and her Instagram photo seemed to suggest that everyone is now one big happy family.

"The dogs are amazing," she said at the event.  "There's a little bit of a power struggle with Boo and Carl since they're both big dogs. But Boo is more of a dominant alpha personality where Carl is an alpha-sized dog.  But they're having fun finally playing, and it's really nice to see Boo finally play with a dog her own size."

Read

Sarah Hyland Greets Wells Adams With a Makeout Sesh After His Cross-Country Move to L.A.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

WENN

Hyland and Adams had been in a long-distance relationship ever since they started dating last fall. Now that they're finally together, the two can enjoy regular date nights. For instance, Hyland said the two spent some time in Carmel and Monterey, Calif. just last weekend.

"We brought a couple [of] wine glasses down to the beach and opened a mini wine bottle of rosé and just watched the sunset—even though it was really foggy and there was no sunset," she said. "But it was still nice, and it was beautiful beaches! I've never been up there."

Congratulations, you two!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Hyland , The Bachelor Australia , Bachelor in Paradise , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Luann de Lesseps, Cabaret

Luann de Lesseps Gets Probation in Drunken Battery Case After Plea Deal

Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon

Blackmail, Leaked Tapes and Outbursts: Lethal Weapon's Clayne Crawford Breaks His Silence About Firing

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift Honors Aretha Franklin With a Moment of Silence at Detroit Concert

Lili Reinhart, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event 2018

Lili Reinhart Embraces Being an "Imperfect," "Powerful" Role Model

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

Katharine McPhee Tells David Foster's Daughter "Mommy and Daddy Need Alone Time"

The Real Housewives of Dallas, RHOD, LeeAnne Locken

Yes, The Real Housewives of Dallas Stars Fight About Brandi Redmond's Adoption

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Says Her Abs Are "Making a Comeback" After Giving Birth

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.