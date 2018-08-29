Yes, The Real Housewives of Dallas Stars Fight About Brandi Redmond's Adoption

There have been a lot of questionable fights over the years on Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise and the latest on The Real Housewives of Dallas is next level.

In the exclusive preview clip below, the ladies of the Lone Star state are all assembled in Beaver Creek with drinks ("50,000 tequila shots" and red wine) and desserts flowing. Seems like a grand ole time…until Kameron Westcott starts some drama. Kam isn't happy she was left out of the secret that Brandi Redmond adopted a baby boy. She learned the news, as did most of the other women except Cary Deuber and Stephanie Hollman, at the adoption party that was shown in the Wednesday, Aug. 22 episode.

"Were your feelings heart that you didn't know about the baby?" Kam asks D'Andra Simmons in the preview above.