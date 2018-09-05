Vote & Win a Trip to Los Angeles for the E! People's Choice Awards 2018

E!
by E! Online | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 4:27 PM
To celebrate the People's Choice Awards coming to E!, one lucky person and a friend, will win a once in a lifetime trip to LA this November to experience the PCAs.
The prize includes:
- Flights for two from your nearest Australian capital city
- 4 nights' twin share accommodation in Los Angeles
- Private airport transfers
- And of course, 2 tickets to attend The E! People's Choice Awards
For your chance to win, tell us below in 25 words or less why you and a friend should attend The E! People's Choice Award in Los Angeles. Plus! Have your say and cast your votes the only awards show voted entirely by the fans.
To finalise your entry, don't forget to cast your vote for 'The Best of 2018' here.
Competition closes Friday 19th October.
