Taylor Hanson Expecting Sixth Child With Wife Natalie

Taylor Hanson has another little one on the way!

The musician, famous for being one third of the hit group Hanson, is expecting his sixth child with longtime wife Natalie. "What's better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six," the star announced on Tuesday. "Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon."

"Taylor and I are so thrilled to share the news that baby number six is coming this December!" Natalie echoed on her Instagram account. "Ezra, Penny, River, Viggo and especially Wilhelmina can't wait to be big brothers and sisters again!"

After marrying in 2002, the couple welcomed their first child, 15-year-old Jordan Ezra, that same year, followed by 13-year-old Penelope, 11-year-old River, 9-year-old Viggo and 5-year-old Wilhelmina.