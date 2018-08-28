The Weird and Unexplainable Success of ABC's The Proposal: Which Couples Are Actually Still Together?

File this one under: "Things no one saw coming."

Since it premiered on June 18, ABC's The Proposal has made headlines for its ridiculous premise: it's a soul mate pageant, with 10 contestants competing for the love of a mystery suitor—question and answer and swimsuit rounds included. After the mystery man or woman makes their final pick, the proposal is open to personal interpretation. It can be a trip, a promise to keep dating and see where things go, or, you know, the whole get-down-on-one-knee-and-spend-our-lives-together sort of thing.

You thought The Bachelor's two-month-long filming schedule wasn't long enough for someone to decide if they wanted to get married? The Proposal, which host (and former Bachelor) Jesse Palmer called "The Bachelor on steroids," doubles down on that, condensing the process to an hour, commercials included.

Weirder than the show's sort of-kind of-totally outlandish and outdated premise? It's actually worked for some of the couples. "We have four that are together," Rob Mills, ABC's SVP of alternative series, specials, and late-night programming, told E! News.