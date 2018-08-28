The Crown Season 3's Prince Philip Revealed: See Tobias Menzies in Character

"Ambition." With that simple word Netflix revealed the first look at The Crown's new Prince Philip for season three and four. Emmy nominee Matt Smith is out, Outlander star and Golden Globe nominee Tobias Menzies is in.

Menzies replaces Smith in the role for seasons three and four. The upcoming season, which is set to be released sometime in 2019 and is filming now, features an entirely new cast. Menzies joins the new cast which includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.