Vanessa Sunshine Had to Relearn How to Walk After Traumatic Spinal Surgery: "My World Fell Apart"

There's more to Vanessa Sunshine's stoicism than just her self-described "resting bitch face".

Long before she appeared on The Bachelor Australia, Vanessa battled years of pain, including undergoing a spinal fusion surgery for severe scoliosis in 2016 that forced her to relearn how to walk.

"For me, my whole perspective of life changed after this operation," she tells E! News. "I realised that my health and time are my most valuable assets, that without my health I literally had nothing, and time, well, you never get that back. I think people forget that tomorrow is not guaranteed, that at any minute it can be taken from you."

In a Facebook post written two months after the June 2016 procedure (and excerpted here with permission), the now 27-year-old legal secretary explained how the "severe pain" and torment of her condition caused her to spend "many nights crying myself to sleep" as a teen.