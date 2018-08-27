Nick Cummins Says His Family "Didn't Know" What The Bachelor Australia Was When He Signed Up

It might feel like all of Australia is tuned into The Bachelor Australia, but Nick Cummins' family hasn't always watched the show—or known what it's about.

Speaking to E! News, the Honey Badger revealed how his loved ones reacted to his new role on Ten.

"Sisters—shocked," he said. "Brothers and old man didn't know what it was and they thought it'd be awesome to get a few dates, meet a few nice birds and kiss a couple."

Nick has caught up with his family since filming the series, but said he was careful not to share any spoilers with them.

"I've only seen them briefly, but you're not allowed to tell anyone anything," he told E! News. "They know the basic gist of the whole experience of going on dates and meeting women and learning about them. And the whole process of elimination with roses and things like that. They're up to speed with that much, anyway."