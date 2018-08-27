Dwayne Johnson Honors Fan Killed in Car Crash With Touching Video

Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter this weekend to offer his condolences to a follower whose mother and sister were tragically killed in a recent car crash.

Aileen Pizarro and her daughter Aryana died last Thursday after their vehicle was hit by a driver going the wrong direction down an interstate. After their passing, Aileen's son, Angelo Pizarro, took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his mother and sister and reach out to The Rock, of whom his mother was a fan.

"My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so so much," he tweeted over the weekend. "I'm trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that'd mean the world. Thank you!"

The note received nearly 60,000 retweets and caught the actor's attention. In a video tribute, the Moana star said he saw a "flood" of messages about the "devastating loss" and wanted to send along his thoughts.