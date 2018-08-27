These Buzzworthy Procedures Promise Jessica Biel-Like Skin

Nurse Jamie is widely known as a go-to skin expert for Hollywood A-listers before the red carpet.

Smile lines? Under-eye bags? Growing double chin? The co-owner of LA-based Beauty Park Medical Spa has the answers. The aesthetician produces a collection of products that can help you address these issues from the comfort of your home (i.e. the facial massager Jenna Dewan swears by), as well offers a number of in-spa procedures that will give you results fast.

For celebrities that are facing the pressure of the red carpet, in which cameras are shooting every angle of their face and body, Nurse Jamie's cutting-edge techniques perfects their skin and body in ways that fitness, diets and a top-of-line skin-care cannot.

As the 2018 red carpet season begins, the expert is telling E! News everything you want to know about Hollywood's buzzworthy procedures.