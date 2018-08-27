EXCLUSIVE!

Blake Lively Spills Delicious Secrets About Her 31st Birthday Celebration

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Blake Lively celebrated her 31st birthday over the weekend!

Ahead of her special day, the actress and her A Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick sat down for an interview with E! News, where Lively hinted at her birthday plans. "I feel like the older you get the more it just kind of is less of a thing," Lively told us. "But, I don't know, I'll probably eat...I really like to eat, there's a place on the Lower East Side called Il Laboratorio del Gelato, and they secretly make bon bons."

Kendrick then admitted to Lively that she needed to Google her birthday "because I'm a bad friend and I forgot," but told her she'd meet her at the dessert spot on her special day.

Read

Gigi Hadid Wishes "Hottest Mom" Blake Lively a Happy Birthday With Sweet Tribute Post

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Lively actually spent her birthday last year with Kendrick while they were filming A Simple Favor.

"Last year on my birthday I was filming, which was, you know, kind of cool and anticlimactic," Lively shared. "But we went to dinner, we had a nice little birthday celebration."

The actress received a lot of birthday love from friends and family on social media over the weekend.

Take a look at what Gigi Hadid and Robyn Lively wrote to her HERE! And be sure to check out the video above to see Lively talk about her birthday!

A Simple Favor hits theaters on Sept. 14.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Exclusives , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Ooh La Lady Gaga! Pop Star and Boyfriend Christian Carino Ooze Glamour in Paris

Lyric McHenry, EJ Johnson

EJ Johnson Breaks His Silence on Best Friend Lyric McHenry's Death

Jon & Kate Gosselin's 8 Kids All Grown Up

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before": Inside Netflix's New Hit

Angelina Jolie Parts Ways With Lawyer Amid Custody Battle

Noah Centineo's Instagram Has Been Hacked

Katharine McPhee, Sara Foster

Sara Foster Weighs In on Future Stepmom Katharine McPhee

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.