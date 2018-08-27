Fashion Rewind: 15 Red Carpet Outfits From the Weekend You Can't Miss

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
This weekend had so many epic red carpet moments, we had to double back.
Between the iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 and Black Girls Rock! 2018, celebrities brought their A-game to the carpet, giving life to our Instagram feeds and wardrobes. From gowns with beautiful trains to menswear-inspired style (a trend that dominating the carpet and street style) to elevated casual pieces that you can wear to work or school, you don't want to miss this weekend's wear.
The highlights: Janet Jackson appeared at the Black Girls Rock! event in a gown fit for queen, and paired her look with a gravity-defying hairstyle. At the iHeartRadio MMVAs, Halsey opted for chainlink bra with a suit, in lieu of a top—a daring and sexy twist. Awkwafina's checkered dress was a mind-blowing sight to see. And, that's not all!
Keep scrolling for a recap of this weekend's best outfits!
Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Mary J. Blige
The R&B diva mastered cutouts in a white lynx knitwear dress from Roberto Cavalli on the red carpet of Black Girls Rock! 2018.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Ciara
Ruffles, trains, sparking fabrics, diamonds—the singer takes all of our favorite elements from red carpet fashion and combines them into on epic dress.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Misty Copeland
The prima ballerina looks angelic in long-sleeve, maxi all-white ensemble that features one cutout that reveals her athletic physique.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
Janet Jackson
The pop icon has personified black girl magic for decades, yet reminded us of her queen status with this brocade gown and can't-miss hairstyle.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Storm Reid
The Wrinkle in Time star followed suit with another gravity-defying look, placing her curls into a high ponytail, and a floral-printed dress.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
The Hate U Give star tried something new on the red carpet: a cropped suit jacket and mid-rise pants—a standout twist on menswear.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Leomie Anderson
The model shine bright on the red carpet with a silky yellow gown from Galvan London and Christian Louboutin heels.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
Skai Jackson
Polka dots have never looked so good! The Disney star opts for a midi dress and black heels—an outfit you can take into fall.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Halsey
The "Alone" singer takes a daring approach to red carpet fashion, wearing a bra made of rhinestones with oversized pants, a jacket and a short haircut.
Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic
Awkwafina
This checkered dress was trippy with its black-and-white print, silhouette with matching ankle boots, and we're here for it.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz
The This Is Us star goes for prints and a pointed hemline. The look resonates on the red carpet, but can also be worn at more casual events—take note!
Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic
Kristin Cavallari
Say hello to shoulder pads! The Very Cavallari star brought new life to the '80s trend with a yellow mini dress and we're here for it.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Meghan Trainor
The singer's jacket is a must-have with its cutouts and embellishments. Plus, with the crop top and wide-leg pants, this overall look is one to remember.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson
The Ashlee + Evan star kills it in a menswear-look to should seriously consider for your fall wardrobe. By adding sparkling embellishments to her oversized, pinstripe jacket, the star gives the traditionally masculine look a feminine twist.
Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic
Alessia Cara
The "Stay" singer opted for printed jumpsuit, a comfortable and chic choice for the event.