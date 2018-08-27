American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Returning Faces, New Directors and More Scoop

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott

Twitter

The end is near. And then American Horror Story: Apocalypse begins. We're just weeks away from the premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and while details are (naturally) being kept under wraps, we do know quite a bit about the upcoming installment and are learning more new bits of information every time Ryan Murphy tweets.

For starters, Dylan McDermott will be back for the first time since AHS: Asylum alongside his TV wife, Connie Britton, who is back in the fold for the first time since AHS: Murder House. They'll both be in the episode directed by series star Sarah Paulson. Paulson previously announced she would be directing the sixth episode of the new season, this season is a crossover between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, and her episode also features the return of Jessica Lange.

Photos

Everything We Know About American Horror Story Season 8

This is Lange's first appearance on American Horror Story since wrapping her four-season stint on the show with AHS: Freak Show.

With Britton, McDermott and Lange confirmed for the same episode, Taissa Farmiga playing both her AHS: Coven and AHS: Murder House characters, Evan Peters on board as a series regular and Frances Conroy already back as her AHS: Coven character Myrtle Snow, it looks like the sixth episode of the season could be a big AHS: Murder House flashback installment. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star Cody Fern is playing Michael Langdon, the son of Vivien (Britton) and Tate (Peters), who Billie Dean Howard (Paulson) declared would be the Antichrist. Murder House ended with Lange's character Constance taking care of the baby.

Click through our gallery to learn more about American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

AHS: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ American Horror Story , Connie Britton , Dylan McDermott , Sarah Paulson , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Asia Argento

Asia Argento Fired From X Factor Italy After Sexual Assault Allegation: Report

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Elite 8

House of Cards

House of Cards Final Season First Look: Are Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Friends or Foes?

Bachelor in Paradise, season 5

Bachelor in Paradise Sends Krystal On a Wild Date With Dream Man Connor

Supergirl, Arrow, CW Crossover

The Flash's Barry and Iris Have Some Wedding Planning to Do in Season 4 Deleted Scene

Exclusive: "The Flash" Season 4 Deleted Scene

Roseanne

John Goodman Was "Very Depressed" Following Roseanne Cancellation

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.