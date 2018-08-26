The Bachelor Australia's Cass Wood Claps Back At “Stage-Five Clinger” Label

Cass Wood is hitting back at the haters.

While some viewers branded the 23-year-old The Bachelor Australia contestant as "clingy"—especially after she read Nick Cummins a revealing entry from her diary in episode 3—Cass insists the label is unfair.

In an interview with TV WEEK published August 27, the Sydney student said the series has presented a one-sided view of their on-air interactions.

"So far, all we've seen is me being very into Nick," she said. "A lot of the conversations between Nick and I haven't yet been shown."

Cass said she chose to share her diary with the Honey Badger because she believed some of her feelings were reciprocated.  

"I needed him to know where I'm at and I only did that because I felt like he'd given me the green light to go ahead," she told TV WEEK. "I wouldn't have done it if I didn't feel like he'd be comfortable."

The Sydney student went on a few dates with Nick before the series started filming, although she says travel and work commitments got in the way.

Cass, The Bachelor

Ten

Cass was both shocked and thrilled to discover the former Wallabies player was this year's Bachelor when she arrived at the mansion. But she blamed the show's editing for making her seem more enthusiastic about the turn of events than Nick. 

"It is crazy," she told The Daily Telegraph in an article published August 25. "I didn't know I would be featured this much. The first episode was pretty hard to watch because they only show certain things. It is not a true portrayal of me and what people are saying that I am a stage five clinger and a stalker. It is nasty and untrue."

On the contrary, Cass said Nick "was really happy to see me".

"I just feel like it came across more one-sided and showed me more than his true reaction," she added.

Another Bachelor alum, Jarrod Woodgate, also feels Cass is undeserving of the "stage-five clinger" label. 

"I've been a stage-five clinger for quite some time, she needs to train up for it," he joked in an interview with Daily Mail Australia. "She's still learning!"

