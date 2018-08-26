The Bachelor Australia's Cass Wood Claps Back At “Stage-Five Clinger” Label

Cass Wood is hitting back at the haters.

While some viewers branded the 23-year-old The Bachelor Australia contestant as "clingy"—especially after she read Nick Cummins a revealing entry from her diary in episode 3—Cass insists the label is unfair.

In an interview with TV WEEK published August 27, the Sydney student said the series has presented a one-sided view of their on-air interactions.

"So far, all we've seen is me being very into Nick," she said. "A lot of the conversations between Nick and I haven't yet been shown."