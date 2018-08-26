The Bachelorette’s Desiree Hartstock Reveals Gender of Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 8:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Desiree Hartsock

Instagram

Desiree Hartstock and her husband Chris Siegfried are welcoming a baby boy!

Earlier today, Hartstock posted an Instagram hinting at the celebration. "What will it be... a he or a she?!" she captioned the photo of the happy couple smiling together. Guests at their gathering nibbled on treats including cake and cupcakes from Seattle's Blue Box Bakery. Chef and owner of Blue Box Christina Kim Mathis  told E! News all about the desserts. The cake was the bakery's "Signature Vanilla cake with Bavarian Cream, Berries, and Vanilla frosting, with a special color added to their cake to reveal the gender of their new arrival. The cake was adored with a blue and pink water color motif."

The Siegfrieds are also parents to Asher Wrigley Siegfried, who is almost 2-years-old. The bake shop even made cupcakes for the soon-to-be big brother who ultimately did the honors of spilling the truth about the new baby. Mathis told E! News, "She wanted a fun way to include Asher in on the celebration so we included a few vanilla cupcakes filled with blue buttercream, in addition to the custom cake, so that he could join in on the big reveal!"

A video posted on Instagram shows Asher taking a bite of the cupcake, which breaks into many pieces showing the blue inside. He's even wearing a shirt that says "big bro."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

The former Bachelorette star—who met Siegfried while on the show—gushed about how excited she and the family are about their new kid. "We are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can't even believe we're already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now," she wrote.

Hartstock and Siegfried announced they were expecting their second child in July. Siegfried told Us Weekly he has "jumped back into it" in terms of preparing for the newborn. "I cook and let Des relax as much as she can," he told the publication.

Perhaps her husband prepares food involving two of her cravings: Italian sandwiches and vinegar.

Congratulations again to the Siegfried family on the baby boy!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelorette Australia , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Awkwafina, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 108

Kristin Cavallari Gets Emotional at Uncommon James Store Opening on the Season Finale of Very Cavallari

Sharp Objects, Amy Adams

Sharp Objects Reveals Its Killers In a Chilling Twist

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Brunch Date After Returning From India

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK_1504

Kourtney Kardashian Announces She Is ''So Over Everyone and Their Bitchiness'' on KUWTK

Shawn Mendes, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Has An Important Piece of Beauty Advice for Stormi Webster

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.