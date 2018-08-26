iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Lights, camera, 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs!

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hosts the annual award ceremony tonight in Toronto, where some of the biggest names in music are poised to unite under one roof. The highly-anticipated event honors the year's best music videos, from the likes of Canadian superstars like Drake and Shawn Mendes to Top 40 fixtures such as Ariana Grande and Halsey.

In addition to the "Bad at Love" songstress and "In My Blood" crooner, artists like Meghan Trainor, Alessia Cara, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, 98 Degrees and more make up the star-studded performance lineup.

Among the presenters are Chrissy Metz, Tyra Banks, Kristin Cavallari, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Derek Hough, Colton Haynes, Jenni "JWoWW" Farley and Prince Jackson.

So what are you waiting for? From Video of the Year to Artist of the Year, check out the complete list of 2018 MMVAs' winners below!