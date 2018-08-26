The Goldbergs' Jackson Odell Died of an Accidental Drug Overdose

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 2:45 PM

The cause of actor Jackson Odell's death has been revealed: The Goldbergs star had suffered an accidental drug overdose.

The 20-year-old, who played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy series from 2013 to 2015, was found unresponsive at a sober living facility near Los Angeles in June.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office recently determined that Odell died of "acute heroin and cocaine toxicity" and that the manner of his death was accidental, E! News has learned.

The department had told E! News shortly after the actor's death that he had a history of heroin addiction and that his last drug test was clean. No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of his death and that there were also no signs of foul play. 

After Odell's death, his family said in a statement, "The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell...He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well."

In addition to The Goldbergs, Odell also appeared on shows such as Private PracticeiCarlyModern FamilyArrested Development and The Fosters, and the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

He was also a singer-songwriter and contributed several songs to the soundtrack for the 2018 film Forever My Girl, including "Wings of an Angel," made famous by Lauren Alaina.

