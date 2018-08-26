Kate Middleton Looks Chic in Gray as She Rides to Church With Queen Elizabeth II

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 9:30 AM

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton

Peter Jolly/REX/Shutterstock

Fancy a ride with the Queen?

Kate Middleton made a surprise public appearance on Sunday in Scotland, as she and Prince William joined his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members at a Sunday church service in the village of Crathie, near the monarch's Balmoral estate. The Duchess of Cambridge rode together with the Queen in the backseat of the latter's black Bentley, while William sat in the front passenger's seat.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gray, black trimmed Catherine Walker buttoned jacket, blue skirt and black fascinator, with her hair styled in a chignon. The Queen wore a jacket the same shade of blue as Kate's shirt and a matching hat.

Kate and William's three children—Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 4 months, were not spotted.

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Peter Jolly/REX/Shutterstock

The Sun reported that Kate and William have been spending the weekend with their kids at Balmoral. They typically bring their children there for a late summer vacation.

 

Kate has made few public appearances since giving birth to Louis.

In June, she and her family, minus, Louis, attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade celebrating the Queen's 92nd birthday. Also that month, Kate brought George and Charlotte to a charity polo match, where William competed. In July, Kate carried Louis at his christening, where she and William made their first appearance with all three of their children.

