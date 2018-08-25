Offset Shares Nude Photo of Cardi B Before Surprise Performance at Madison Square Garden

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 8:04 PM
Cardi B joined husband Offset on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.
During Migos' performance, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who gave birth to her first child with Offset last month, surprised the crowd as she took the stage. Shortly before her surprise appearance, Offset posted a nude photo of his "goddess beauty" wife on Instagram. Cardi can be seen covering her chest with one hand in the photo as she glances at the camera.
Hours earlier, Cardi, donning a long pink wig, had posted a photo of herself on a private jet with the caption, "im on my way to you," hinting at the surprise performance.
#CardiB Emperess of NY #Migos #Drake #Scorpion #Culture #aubreyandthethreeamigos (@brooklyn.johnny)
A post shared by SAVAGE. I STAY READY 💪🏽 (@brooklyn.johnny) on
A post shared by Johnny! (@johnnytwo_times) on
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on
Instagram users @brooklyn.johnny and @johnnytwo_times posted video to social media of Cardi's appearance during Migos' set. The group is currently on the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour with Drake.
It's been a busy 24 hours for Cardi, who flew into NYC from a music video shoot with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and DJ Snake. The foursome all took to social media on Friday to tease a collaboration.
"I just finished filming this video for DJ Snake, featuring Ozuna and Selena Gomez," she said in an Instagram video. "I love this song, I love the video, ya'll gonna love this record."
