Offset Shares Nude Photo of Cardi B Before Surprise Performance at Madison Square Garden

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 8:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cardi B joined husband Offset on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.

During Migos' performance, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who gave birth to her first child with Offset last month, surprised the crowd as she took the stage. Shortly before her surprise appearance, Offset posted a nude photo of his "goddess beauty" wife on Instagram. Cardi can be seen covering her chest with one hand in the photo as she glances at the camera.

Hours earlier, Cardi, donning a long pink wig, had posted a photo of herself on a private jet with the caption, "im on my way to you," hinting at the surprise performance.

Read

Selena Gomez and Cardi B Tease Red-Hot Collaboration and Baby Kulture Gets a Front-Row Seat

Instagram users @brooklyn.johnny and @johnnytwo_times posted video to social media of Cardi's appearance during Migos' set. The group is currently on the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour with Drake.

It's been a busy 24 hours for Cardi, who flew into NYC from a music video shoot with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and DJ Snake. The foursome all took to social media on Friday to tease a collaboration.

"I just finished filming this video for DJ Snake, featuring Ozuna and Selena Gomez," she said in an Instagram video. "I love this song, I love the video, ya'll gonna love this record."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Megan McCain, John McCain

John McCain Dead at 81: Meghan McCain, Barack Obama and More Mourn U.S. Senator's Passing

John McCain, 2008

John McCain, War Hero and "Maverick" of the U.S. Senate, Dead at 81

Missy Elliott, Aaliyah

Missy Elliott Pays Tribute to Aaliyah on 17th Anniversary of Her Death

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sexy Swimsuit Photos From Mexican Getaway

Kim Kardashian, Miami

Kim Kardashian Gets a New "Baby": The Car That Matched Her Outfits

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Wishes "Hottest Mom" Blake Lively a Happy Birthday With Sweet Tribute Post

Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Looks Extra Posh With Her New Haircut

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.