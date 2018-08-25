Missy Elliott Pays Tribute to Aaliyah on 17th Anniversary of Her Death

Getty Images/WireImage
by Jess Cohen | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 5:24 PM
Missy Elliott is paying tribute to Aaliyah on the 17th anniversary of the singer's death.
In a video posted to social media, the "Work It" rapper can be seen writing a note to Aaliyah, which reads, "Aaliyah, we miss you so much." Elliott adds, "But your legacy will live on forever and ever." The camera then pans up to show Aaliyah memorabilia above the note.
"Aaliyah (Babygirl) I can only imagine how great you would be today winning oscars& creating sick music & still setting fashion trends!" Elliot tweeted along with the video on Saturday.
Elliott's tweet continued, "Your mom & brother @RAD_6 & your fans been holding it down 4 u❤️you will always be A One in A Million sleep peacefully angel Babygirl."
Elliott also posted a series of photos with Aaliyah on her Instagram Story, writing, "Heaven gained a Angel. Aaliyah your impact still growing."
She also added, "You are loved and missed."
Aaliyah was just 22 when she and members of her team died in a plane crash in the Bahamas on Aug. 25, 2001. The singer and actress had been in the Bahamas filming the music video for "Rock the Boat."
After finishing the shoot ahead of schedule, the group decided to take a plane back to the U.S. a day early. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
