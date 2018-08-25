Kim Kardashian Gets a New "Baby": The Car That Matched Her Outfits

Kim Kardashian has a new "baby"!

Not that kind of baby, although having a fourth child with husband Kanye West doesn't seem to be out of the question.

On Saturday, the rapper surprised his wife with a neon green 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV—the same make and model of one of two neon green vehicles they had rented during a family trip to Miami last week, when they attended 2 Chainz' wedding. Kim showcased two neon green outfits while driving and riding in the car. And Kylie Jenner has the same vehicle in neon orange! The sisters are practically twinsies now!