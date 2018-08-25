Gigi Hadid Wishes "Hottest Mom" Blake Lively a Happy Birthday With Sweet Tribute Post

Last month, Hadid and Lively, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, attended pal Taylor Swift's concert together in Boston. The couple was spotted cheering in the audience as their 3-year-old daughter, James Reynolds, could be heard during Swift's song, "Gorgeous." Lively and Reynolds are also parents to daughter Inez Reynolds, 1.

Lively's sister, Robyn Lively, also took to Instagram to celebrate the special day. Sharing a photo of her and her sister fully clothed in a bathtub, the Teen Witch actress wrote, "Because we felt like it ok? ;) Happy Birthday to my bathtub buddy. I love you more than invisible me, Disneyland and all my Louboutins.... well hang on now..."

