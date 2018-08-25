Selena Gomez and Cardi B Tease Red-Hot Collaboration and Baby Kulture Gets a Front-Row Seat

Ozuna
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 8:04 AM
New mom Cardi B is back to work after maternity leave for what may be one of the most epic music collaborations, okurrrrrr?
The 25-year-old rapper, Selena Gomez and fellow singer Ozuna recently filmed a music video with DJ Snake for his new single. On Friday night, Gomez posted photos from their shoot on her Instagram page, showing the four dressed in red outfits. One pic shows her and Cardi B hugging.
"Today was so fun," the 26-year-old singer wrote.
Cardi B, 26, posted on her Instagram a photo of four director's chairs bearing their names, as well as a tiny one bearing the name of her and husband Offset's 1-month-old daughter Kulture. The child was not actually on set.
"Missing my baby like crazy," Cardi B wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm sooo in love with this lil girl, I can't get her out of my mind for nothing!"
"I just finished filming this video for DJ Snake, featuring Ozuna and Selena Gomez," she said in a video.
THANK YOU EVERYBODY !!!The furs is by @iamjenniferle !!!.....Music and video will be out soon!
"I love this song, I love the video, ya'll gonna love this record," she added.
She then showed off a few kid's jackets and shirts gifted to her daughter. "My baby's motherf--king spoiled," she joked.
